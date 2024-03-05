Krishna Shroff delivers inspiring speech post ‘Woman Fitness Leader of the Year’ win

The young founder of the Matrix Fight Night (MFN), one of the leading MMA promotions in South Asia and MMA Matrix, a celebrity-favourite gym, has won the Woman Fitness Leader of the Year Award, proving to be unstoppable

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 March 2024, 06:30 PM

Hyderabad: Entrepreneur Krishna Shroff won, not just the Woman Fitness Leader of the Year award, but also the hearts of many with her inspiring speech, post the win.

Krishna Shroff, who made mixed martial arts popular in India, is also a role model for the youth to prioritise a healthy and balanced lifestyle through her own journey. The young founder of the Matrix Fight Night (MFN), one of the leading MMA promotions in South Asia and MMA Matrix, a celebrity-favourite gym, has won the Woman Fitness Leader of the Year Award, proving to be unstoppable.

She called the award an incredible recognition. “This honestly feels like a little bit more of an achievement because I’ve actually chosen to steer away from the norm of who everyone expected me to be or what they expected me to do in an extremely male-dominated industry (fitness and MMA). I love welcoming challenges with open arms, and I always say if you risk a little, you shall receive. Thank you,” said the entrepreneur.

Krishna proved herself as a fashion icon as well, in her full black pantsuit, serving boss lady looks. She has made a huge contribution to the MMA community by popularising it in India as a form of fitness amongst the youth. With her promotion, MFN, she is giving Indian athletes a platform to showcase their skills on a global stage.

With her recent win, Krishna Shroff has added another feather to her cap!