Borabanda breaches 40°C mark as hot summer grips Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is experiencing a scorching start to the summer season, as temperatures continue to rise in the city and across the state.

On Tuesday, Borabanda recorded the highest temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius taking the mercury beyond the 40 degrees Celsius mark. Gachibowli followed closely behind at 39.9 degrees Celsius.

Shaikpet and Miyapur also recorded high temperatures of 38.9 degrees Celsius and 38.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The weather in other parts of the State too remained hot with Kanaipally in Wanaparthy recording the highest temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius.

According to weather experts, the heat is expected to continue on Wednesday, with scattered rains providing some respite.

However, from next week, the temperatures are expected to soar further, with daily maximum temperatures being around 40 degrees Celsius.