Hyderabad to get relief from sweltering heat as IMD forecasts rainfall

IMD has predicted that Hyderabad would experience rain or thundershowers towards the evening or night on Thursday and Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:09 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Hyderabad would experience rain or thundershowers towards the evening or night on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, the city is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of the development of thunder and lightning.

The IMD has also forecasted that the average maximum temperature in the city would remain between 37 and 38 degrees Celsius for the next five days.

The weather conditions are expected to change due to a western disturbance, leading to light to moderate scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms or lightning over several parts of Telangana.

This prediction comes as a relief to the residents of Hyderabad who have been experiencing a scorching heatwave over the past few days. The sudden change in weather is expected to bring some respite from the soaring temperatures.