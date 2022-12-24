Borabay, a one-stop destination for all your beauty needs

Actor Namrata Shirodkar, designer Divya Reddy, besides Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of I&C and IT, and other prominent personalities were present at the launch event organised by Dr. Anu Karjele.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:01 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Hyderabad: People are increasingly developing new technology-based treatments as the beauty business continues to grow. Borabay, a new-age salon, got started with a homogenous mix of science and the properties of nature. Taking inspiration from the limitless sea, fun sandy shores and relaxed mood, where stress and worries are always at the bay, Borabay offers an exclusive experience to customers.

“At the core lies a calming experience between the echoes of an ocean and the luxury of beauty treatments, carried out by our expert beauticians. We are a group of experts who understand the matrix behind beauty and can help by bringing out the best of beauty treatments for you. Our focus at Borabay is on providing a range of services and a positive customer experience. From a variety of hairstyling services, aesthetic procedures, and cosmetic innovations to rituals for rejuvenation, we offer it all,” says Dr. Anu Karjele, the founder of Borabay.

Actor Namrata Shirodkar, designer Divya Reddy, besides Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of I&C and IT, and other prominent personalities were present at the launch event organised by Dr. Anu Karjele.

Experience beauty, in-depth, at Borabay – a one-stop destination for renewal and restoration. It’s the brainchild of Dr. Anu Karjela, who has 20 years of experience in the medical world. She is an ardent observer of cosmetic treatments encouraged around the globe and aims to introduce the best salon experience in the Indian market through her new venture. Savour the luxury at Borabay next to Sheraton Hotel in Nanakramguda.