Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara falls prey to cyber crime incident, his team issues warning

Following the incident, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar issued a statement against the misuse of their daughter's identity on Instagram.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 February 2024, 04:56 PM

Sitara Ghattamaneni with parents Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar. (Photo: Instagram)

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar‘s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni has fallen prey to a cyber crime incident in which an unknown person has created her fake account on Instagram and has been fraudulently posing as her to send trading and investment links to people.

Following the incident, Sitara’s parents issued a statement against the misuse of their daughter’s identity on the social media platform. The warning was issued by the actor’s production house – GMB Entertainment.

In their statement Mahesh Babu and Namrata said: “ATTENTION! The Madhapur police, in coordination with Team GMB, have issued a warning about a cybercrime incident involving the impersonation of Ms Sitara Ghattamaneni on Instagram. An unidentified user has been fraudulently posing as Ms Ghattamaneni, sending trading and investment links to unsuspecting users (sic).”

“Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the individual responsible for these activities to prevent future occurrences. The public is advised to verify the authenticity of celebrity accounts before engaging with any financial advice online,” the statement added.