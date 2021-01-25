Bottled ‘Bhagiratha’ water to be soon available in TS govt offices

Action plan soon to supply Bhagiratha water in 300 ml bottles to all government offices

Hyderabad: Pragathi Bhavan provided the ideal launch pad for bottled Mission Bhagiratha water over the weekend when it was served to Ministers and officials participating in meetings convened by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday and Sunday.

With the Chief Minister directing officials to encourage people to drink the pure and safe water being supplied through Mission Bhagiratha and to ensure that the bottled water was supplied from gram panchayat offices to State Secretariat, branded drinking water bottles will soon be a passe in government offices across the State.

“We will finalise an action plan within a week to supply Mission Bhagiratha water in 300 ml bottles to all government offices in the districts and later to offices in the capital,” Mission Bhagiratha Engineer-in-Chief G Krupakar Reddy told Telangana Today.

With free distribution of bottled water in government offices, the message on the purity and safety of Mission Bhagiratha water would be loud and clear to the people, he said, adding that the Mission, on an experimental basis, had already started supplying bottled water at review meetings convened in Mahabubnagar district recently.

“We will supply our water in government offices in Hyderabad after covering all offices in the districts within three months. As many as 1,000 bottles will be required for a Zilla Parishad meeting and 200 bottles for a Mandal Parishad meeting,” Krupakar Reddy said, adding: “A major advantage of Mission Bhagiratha water is that it is tested through our labs just an hour before it is released through pipes.” District officials will also be encouraged to use only Mission Bhagiratha water.

As many as 125 labs including 75 government labs comprising chemists and microbiologists have been established across the State to test the water before releasing it, Krupakar Reddy said.

Stating that they had no intention of going commercial, he said the Mission had over one lakh bottles in reserve to meet requirements. “We are spending Rs 4.50 per water bottle. These are reusable bottles each weighing 19 grams that can be preserved for over 30 days while branded packaged water bottle each weighing 11 to 12 grams must be discarded after use,” he said.

“Our objective is to ensure that more and more people drink our water which is safe and clean,” he said.

As the Chief Minister himself observed, all the required minerals are present in adequate quantities in Mission Bhagiratha water that should give it an edge over branded water bottles.

