Saturday, Apr 15, 2023
Bournvita draws flak from consumers: Here is why

This video went viral on all over social media platforms, and many of them woke up by releasing the message that checking ingredients is important before buying a product.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 05:38 PM, Sat - 15 April 23
Hyderabad: Cadbury sued social media influencer Revant Himatsingka after he exposed the sugar content and harmful ingredients used by Cadbury in Bournvita. He explained that Bournvita is called a health drink because it contains 73.1g sugar/100 g and the colour 150 C, which is caramel colour, which is known for causing cancer and reducing immunity. He also raised the question that how these ingredients will help increase immunity and brain function. The influencer says that Bournvita’s tagline “taiyari jeet ki” should be changed to “taiyari diabetes ki”.

This video went viral on all over social media platforms, and many of them woke up by releasing the message that checking ingredients is important before buying a product. Most of them question Cadbury about how they can market such a harmful drink when it is mostly consumed by young kids.

In response, Bournvita released the official statement that ” Bournvita boosts immunity and contains a sugar content lower than the prescribed safe limit for children.”

Earlier, on April 13, Cadbury sent a legal notice to the influencer, which forced him to delete the video. By this, netizens slam Cadbury and trend #Bournvita and #Cadbury” on Twitter.

Check the netizens reaction:

https://twitter.com/brijmgmt01/status/1647077990889840640?s=20

