Bournvita draws flak from consumers: Here is why

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:38 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Hyderabad: Cadbury sued social media influencer Revant Himatsingka after he exposed the sugar content and harmful ingredients used by Cadbury in Bournvita. He explained that Bournvita is called a health drink because it contains 73.1g sugar/100 g and the colour 150 C, which is caramel colour, which is known for causing cancer and reducing immunity. He also raised the question that how these ingredients will help increase immunity and brain function. The influencer says that Bournvita’s tagline “taiyari jeet ki” should be changed to “taiyari diabetes ki”.

This video went viral on all over social media platforms, and many of them woke up by releasing the message that checking ingredients is important before buying a product. Most of them question Cadbury about how they can market such a harmful drink when it is mostly consumed by young kids.

In response, Bournvita released the official statement that ” Bournvita boosts immunity and contains a sugar content lower than the prescribed safe limit for children.”

Earlier, on April 13, Cadbury sent a legal notice to the influencer, which forced him to delete the video. By this, netizens slam Cadbury and trend #Bournvita and #Cadbury” on Twitter.

Check the netizens reaction:

https://twitter.com/brijmgmt01/status/1647077990889840640?s=20

apologize for what? for telling the truth and spreading awareness among people? shame on you #Cadbury for using your power to suppress others. if you don't like it then please prove that your product is genuine. #bournvitapic.twitter.com/xPNMdcPu0X pic.twitter.com/jUpIgEga8F — Raiyna Chandra (@Raiyna_Space) April 15, 2023

True. I was never a fan of cadbury eggs, growing up. The cream Inside was always too much for me taste wise. — FaithJacobsOffical (@ChaoticIdiotsPo) April 15, 2023

This whole scenario backfired to cadbury team! I hadn’t seen this video but after cadbury’s mischievous act, this video has been uploaded by various twitter handles. I had watched same type of video by fit tuber in which he exposed this gimmick. — Heet Gandhi (@GandhiHeet) April 15, 2023

One such video can certainly cause harm as it went viral. I remember here in Australia, there was an issue with it having Halal certification. I think that was in 2014. To regain trust, Cadbury’s did some specific ad campaigns & gave away Dairy Milk bars for free for a while! I… — Sriram (彬彬), MBA MA BTECHIT (@svmbaekohau) April 15, 2023