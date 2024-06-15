Mondelēz International joins hands with Lotus to sell Biscoff cookies in India

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 01:40 PM

Hyderabad: In a strategic partnership with Lotus Bakeries, snacking brand Mondelēz International will now manufacture, market, distribute and sell the popular Lotus Biscoff cookies across India.

Releasing a joint statement both companies said that the they will be developing new chocolate products combining the Lotus Biscoff cookie taste and texture with Mondelēz’s Cadbury and Milka, with an option of expanding globally.

Through this partnerwhip Mondelēz will leverage its extensive distribution network and local market presence to achieve significant visibility and sales growth in India, the release said.

We look forward to partnering with Lotus Bakeries to expand the Biscoff® brand in India, where it already has a loyal following among key consumer segments,” said Dirk Van de Put, Chair and CEO, Mondelez International.

“We are thrilled to join forces with the world’s number-one cookie player, Mondelēz International, and we are grateful for their belief in our Biscoff® brand,” said Jan Boone, CEO, Lotus Bakeries.