Bournvita sends a message to parents with ‘forced packs’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:27 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Cadbury Bournvita has released a new campaign —#FaithNotForce — which gives a strong reminder to the society to recognise and nurture every child’s individual potential. Released on Children’s Day, the campaign aims to educate parents so they would recognise the true talents of their children instead of forcing them into particular careers.

Making its point clear, the brand transformed the Bournvita jar, and forced it to become something they weren’t destined to be — a toilet cleaner jar, an egg box, tissue paper box, a glass cleaner bottle, a ketchup bottle, a soap box, a cooking oil bottle. These jars contain Bournvita powder inside them but don’t look like the Bournvita jar they were meant to be.

The Bournvita Forced Packs are available at select Star Bazaar outlets in India as well as online. The campaign has sparked a wide variety of reactions online with netizens finding the ad remarkable.

“An out of the box thinking , the concept! My best wishes to the entire team who came out with this concept ! I am sure the kids and parents both will enjoy this ! Excellent ! Keep it up !” (sic), wrote a user on Twitter.

“Every Parents must watch…Very bold commercial. stretched, convoluted use of GV brand power – but works for the extraordinary message. great marketing! (sic),” wrote another user.

An out of the box thinking , the concept! My best wishes to the entire team who came out with this concept !

I am sure the kids and parents both will enjoy this ! Excellent ! Keep it up ! 👍@BournvitaIndia #FAITHNOTFORCE @MDLZ — Dr Subodh Saluja (@subodhsaluja) November 12, 2022

Every Parents must watch… Very bold commercial. stretched, convoluted use of GV brand power – but works for the extraordinary message. great marketing! https://t.co/prL8uADlaT — Vikas Srivastava🍀 (@vshri) November 13, 2022