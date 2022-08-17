#Boycott Hrithik Roshan trends on Twitter after actor supports ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:14 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: A certain section of the Twitterati is currently obsessed with the trend of boycotting Bollywood films. Even before the release, films like ‘Darlings’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Pathaan’ have all been subjects of this trend. Joining the bandwagon is Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming ‘Vikram Vedha’. And the reason is even bizarre!

Boycott of Hrithik’s film began after the actor gave a shout out to Aamir’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in his most recent tweet. “Just watched Laal Singh Chaddha. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys! Go! Go now. Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful,” wrote the actor.

Twitterati were ‘angered’ by the actors’ tweet and soon trended #BoycottHrithikRoshan and #BoycottVikramVedha. Check out the tweets here:

Another one wants to bite the dust…As you wish#BoycottHrithikRoshan https://t.co/5WcOtX6R0L — Abhishek Tiku (@abhishek_tiku) August 13, 2022

#BoycottHrithikRoshan who is supporting lal Singh chadda — r s y s (@sravi555500) August 16, 2022

‘Vikram Vedha’ is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil action thriller of the same name, which was also written and directed by Pushkar-Gayathri. The Tamil movie featured Madhavan and Vijay Setupathi in the lead roles. In Hindi, the film stars Saif Ali Khan, along with Hrithik Roshan.