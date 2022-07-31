| Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha Trends On Twitter Netizens Do Not Want To Watch Aamir Kareena On Screen

Boycott ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ trends on Twitter; netizens do not want to watch Aamir-Kareena on-screen

Hyderabad: Just as Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is preparing for its grand release on August 11, twitterati have started a hate campaign against the pan-India film.

An official remake of the hit Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya. The film went into making in October 2019 and has since faced many delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic and trying to avoid clashing with other big films at the box office. The makers have finally fixed the release date and have been promoting the film on a large scale.

So, why are Twitterati furious? The hashtag #boycottlaalsinghchaddha has close to 70,000 tweets and people have been actively trolling the lead actors Aamir and Kareena. From Kareena’s statement on nepotism and asking people to not watch her films if they don’t want to in an old video to Aamir Khan’s controversial scenes “against Hinduism” in his films to asking for justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, there are many reasons being pointed out by netizens.

“Don’t waste your Money on expensive tickets of #LalSinghChaddha… instead feed a poor child. #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha (sic),” tweeted one person on Sunday.

“Aap jaate ho naa film dekhne toh mat jaao. – Kareena K Khan. Okay, hum log nhi jaayenge (sic),” tweeted another person.

“#13YrsOfHistoricIHMagadheera #RRRMovie #RC15 #RC16 South Indian Star #RamCharan Respect Indian Culture. But Bollywood Star #AamirKhan Spread Hatred. My Reason to #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha #BoycottbollywoodForever (sic),” added another person.

