BrahMos Missile Deal for Indian Navy | BrahMos Aerospace Contract | Indian Maritime Defence

The joint venture between India and Russia, BrahMos Aerospace, will supply 200 BrahMos-ER supersonic cruise missiles until 2030.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 February 2024, 12:45 PM

Indian government has approved a large order for BrahMos missiles, worth over Rs 20,000 crore, for the Indian Navy. The joint venture between India and Russia, BrahMos Aerospace, will supply 200 BrahMos-ER supersonic cruise missiles until 2030. The contract is expected to be signed in March. The BrahMos missile is renowned globally and can hit targets on land and at sea, making it a crucial weapon for the Indian Navy.

