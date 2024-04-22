Editorial: Boost to defence exports

Delivering BrahMos missiles to the Philippines would open the doors for sales to other Asian countries

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 April 2024, 11:54 PM

BrahMos Missile

Traditionally, India has been among the global top five arms importers. However, following a major focus on the policy of self-reliance to deal with an increasingly uncertain world, the situation is changing now. Delivering the first batch of indigenously developed BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines is a significant step towards boosting defence exports. This is expected to open the doors for sales to various other Asian countries. BrahMos missiles, which can fly at almost three times the speed of sound and can hit a target up to a range of 290 kilometres, were delivered over two years after signing a $375-million deal to supply the weapon systems with the Southeast Asian country. In January 2022, India announced a deal with the Philippines to supply the BrahMos missile, making it the country’s first major defence export order. As per the deal, Manila will get three missile batteries for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system. The deal also encompassed training for operators and the necessary integrated logistics support package. The operator training of 21 personnel of the Philippine Navy for the missile system was successfully conducted in February 2023. The latest sale enables India to ensure its place as a reliable defence partner to its Southeast Asian neighbours. This will provide the much-needed headway to export the cruise missile to countries like Vietnam and Indonesia. India has set a defence export target of Rs 35,000 crore by 2024-25.

Defence exports grew 32.5% last fiscal and crossed the Rs 21,000-crore mark for the first time as the country remains focused on boosting the indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem as well as military exports. The private sector and the defence public sector undertakings contributed around 60% and 40%, respectively. This is a laudable development because the participation of the private sector must be increased to strengthen defence manufacturing and production. India is currently exporting military hardware to around 85 countries, with around 100 local firms involved. It includes missiles, artillery guns, rockets, armoured vehicles, offshore patrol vessels, personal protective gear, a variety of radars, surveillance systems and ammunition. BrahMos missiles are produced by BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd — a joint venture between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Russian Federation’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya. They can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft or land platforms. The deal is also important because New Delhi has been looking at further expanding defence ties with the Philippines against the backdrop of growing global concerns over China’s increasing military assertiveness in the South China Sea, a huge source of hydrocarbons. A deal with Malaysia on the Tejas fighter jet is also on the cards. The consistent progress in the indigenisation of weaponry is in line with the mission to become self-reliant and give more weightage to the export of military equipment to friendly countries.