BRAOU eligibility test results declared

Hyderabad: Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) on Friday declared results of the Eligibility Test (ET)-2020 which was conducted in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States on September 27. A total of 16,982 candidates had registered for the test of whom 8,971 attended and 7,418 candidates qualified. Out of 153 prisoners who took the test, 129 qualified, BRAOU stated in a press release.

The results and marks memos were available for download from the university website www.braouonline.in. Candidates who qualified in the ET will be given admission into undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2020-21.

