BRAOU degree exams for old batches from December 1

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:45 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

BRAOU will hold BA, BCom and BSc III, II and I year backlog examinations for 2016 and earlier batches from December 1

Hyderabad: Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) will hold BA, BCom and BSc III, II and I year backlog examinations for 2016 and earlier batches from December 1. The third-year degree examinations are from December 1 to 6 and second-year exams will be held from December 8 to 13, while the first-year exams will be held between December 14 and 17.

All exams will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. The last date for online registration on the university portal www.braouonline.in is November 10. Science students have to pay the practical exam fee along with theory exam fee as a single payment through TS/AP Online Centres or debit/credit card only. Further details: 040-23680241/254.

