TSFDC organizes nature camp

In all 24 participants from different areas of Hyderabad participated in the camp, which commenced at 4 p.m. on Saturday and concluded at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 June 2024, 09:30 PM

Hyderabad: It was a good learning experience for the participants at the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation’s (TSFDC) nature camp conducted at Forest Trek Park, Chilkur.

All those, who had booked their names, arrived at the Forest Trek Park on Saturday evening and after participating in hiking, they attended the team building session.

This was followed by a demonstration on arranging tents at the pond near checkdam. Participants were made to arrange their tents and camping night was arranged at the site. The interesting part of the camp was night trekking after dinner.

Participants were offered lanterns and carrying them they trekked the park. On Sunday, at 5.45 a.m, bird walk was arranged for the participants and for their convenience, brochures which included pictures and names of different birds were distributed to them. The participants identified about 18 birds during the walk.

This was followed by a trek on the hillocks near Pedda Cheruvu and breakfast at the site. Participants later enjoyed adventure sports, including river crossing, valley crossing, climbing and others.

The objective behind organizing the nature camp was to create awareness among people, especially youngsters and children on the importance of saving the environment and biodiversity.

These camps would be conducted every week, said TSFDC Executive Director Ranjith Naik. Interested people can register their names by calling over phone numbers: 94935-49399 and 93463- 64583.