Mancherial: Action sought against private ITI colleges for flouting exam fee norms

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 June 2024, 05:12 PM

Members of TVUV submit an application to district convener of private and government ITI colleges in Mancherial on Friday

Mancherial: Members of Telangana Vidyarthi Udyama Vedika (TVUV) urged officials to take action against TVUV colleges for collecting more exam fees than fixed by the government. They submitted an application to the district convener of private and government ITI colleges here on Friday.

TVUV state general secretary Chippakurthi Srinivas alleged that Shakti Sai, Saint Luis, Albert, Dimpi, etc., private ITI colleges were charging anywhere between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 towards exam fee as against Rs 213 for regular students and Rs 510 for supplementary examinations, flouting norms.

He said that the colleges were mentally harassing students by forcing them to pay tuition and other fees for receiving the exam fee. He urged the officials to respond to wrongdoings of the colleges and take stringent action against errant institutions. He said that the financially weak students were unable to study professional education due to the greedy colleges.

Bachali Ramesh, Vemula Prashanth, Rakesh, Sai and many others were present.