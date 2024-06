Telangana’s Sahaja storms into semifinals in Los Angeles

Telangana tennis player Sahaja Yamalapalli stormed into the semifinals of the W15 SoCal Pro Series in Los Angeles on Saturday.

In the quarterfinal clash, the State player cruised past Kate Fakih of USA 6-1, 6-1 to enter the last four stage of the competition.

Result: Quarterfinal: Sahaja Yamalapalli (IND) bt Kate Fakih (USA) 6-1, 6-1.