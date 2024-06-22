Brief reports from Telangana: Singareni worker dies in mine due to heart stroke

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 June 2024, 04:41 PM

Peddapalli: A Singareni contract worker died, reportedly of a heart stroke, in Vakeelpalli coal mine in Ramagundam-II of Godavarikhani. A welder, Janagama Sharma, who complained of pain in hsi chest, collapsed while on duty in the mine on Friday night. His colleagues immediately shifted him to hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors. A resident of KCR colony, Godavarikhani, Sharma is survived by his wife and daughter.

Minor drowned in Godavari

Kothagudem: An 11 year old boy drowned in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam in the district on Saturday.

The deceased, Karthik of Khammam along with four others entered the river at bathing ghats to take bath and drowned as he could not gauge the water depth. The local photographers who spotted the boys struggling to come out of the waters rushed to their rescue and saved them

One of the four boys was shifted to a local hospital as his condition was serious while three were safe. The boy along with his family came to Burgampad to attend a marriage.

Dispute over ownership of cows reaches police station

Khammam: The residents of two villages have approached police claiming ownership of a herd of cows in Penuballi mandal in the district on Saturday.

It was said a dispute among the residents of Somla Naik thanda and Ramachander Rao Banjar in the mandal was going on for the past ten days over the ownership of the cows which were moving around both the villages for grazing.

As the villagers lodged complaints with VM Banjar police against each other, the police advised them to settle the dispute in the presence of the elders in their respective villages. But they did not agree to that, saying that they already approached the village elders to settle the dispute but a solution could not be found.

Then the police told them to leave the cows in the Ring Centre at VM Banjar and the cows would reach the house of the real owners. A dispute broke out again when the cows were left in the Ring Centre as the villagers entered into arguments with each other saying that the cows belong to them. This led to traffic disruption at the centre for a while and the police intervened to disperse the villagers and make them go to their villages.