Disheartened by poll results, senior BRS worker dies of heart stroke in Jagtial

Jagtial: A senior BRS worker, Golkonda Thukkanna (80) died of a heart stroke in Mogilipeta of Mallapur mandal on Tuesday night.
Thukkanna felt unhappy after watching the parliament election results on television channels on Tuesday as the BRS had not won a single seat. He also discussed the party’s defeat with many people. He suffered a heart stroke in the night and died, family members said.
Thukkanna, who has been associated with BRS since its formation in 2001, had also participated in the Statehood movement.