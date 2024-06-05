| Disheartened By Poll Results Senior Brs Worker Dies Of Heart Stroke In Jagtial

Disheartened by poll results, senior BRS worker dies of heart stroke in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 June 2024, 07:55 PM

Jagtial: A senior BRS worker, Golkonda Thukkanna (80) died of a heart stroke in Mogilipeta of Mallapur mandal on Tuesday night.

Thukkanna felt unhappy after watching the parliament election results on television channels on Tuesday as the BRS had not won a single seat. He also discussed the party’s defeat with many people. He suffered a heart stroke in the night and died, family members said.

Thukkanna, who has been associated with BRS since its formation in 2001, had also participated in the Statehood movement.