Brisbane Test on after BCCI-CA talks

Sydney: The Indian cricket team is all set to leave for Brisbane on Tuesday after BCCI secretary Jay Shah’s assurance to Cricket Australia ended the uncertainty over the Queensland capital hosting the fourth and final Test from January 15 with 50 percent crowd capacity.

The BCCI had written to CA about relaxation of hard quarantine rules in Brisbane as that would have confined the Indian squad to the hotel, something the players had strong reservations about.

“I want to thank the Queensland Government for their cooperation and willingness to working closely with CA and the BCCI so we can deliver the fourth Test as planned… “…but more importantly delivering on a plan that places the safety and wellbeing of the players, match officials and the wider community as a top priority,” CA interim CEO Nick Hockley said in a statement.