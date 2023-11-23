BRS 3.0 focus on urban infrastructure, housing, employment: CM KCR

BRS government had been focusing on improving public infrastructure including drinking water supply, drainage systems, roads, transport, health and educational facilities since State formation, said CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:48 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addressing Praja Ashiravada Sabha at Vikarabad.

Hyderabad: Improved public infrastructure and housing, better investment and employment opportunities and a congenial atmosphere for all to live in harmony will be the priority for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in its third term after the elections, party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Thursday.

Addressing four Praja Ashiravada Sabhas at Maheshwaram, Vikarabad, Zaheerabad and Patancheru, all part of the suburbs of Hyderabad, Chandrashekhar Rao said the BRS government had been focusing on improving public infrastructure including drinking water supply, drainage systems, roads, transport, health and educational facilities since State formation.

“Over the years, corrupt Congress governments in the past created a situation where releasing water from local tanks would inundate the low-lying areas in Badangpet, Meerpet, Jalpally and Thukkuguda among other areas. Not releasing water would result in submergence of the upstream colonies,” he said.

To address the issue, the BRS government undertook the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas with Rs.1,000 crore. A lot of work has been successfully completed in the previous term and this would be scaled up during the third term. About Rs.100 crore was spent for beautification of tanks in Maheshwaram constituency as well.

Stating the government had launched construction of a massive drinking water piping network at a cost of Rs.670 crore to address drinking water issues in Maheshwaram, Qutbullapur, Serlingampally, Rajendranagar and other suburban areas of Hyderabad, he said the third term of the BRS would see focus on completing the upcoming pipeline project along the Outer Ring Road to permanently resolve any pending drinking water issues.

Industrial development was being promoted by attracting national and international companies like the Foxconn Group which alone was expected to create one lakh jobs. With the company evincing interest to expand its operations further at its Maheshwaram facility, nearly three lakh jobs would be generated, the Chief Minister said, adding that over 52 new major industries were established in Maheshwaram constituency in the last couple of years.

A medical devices park was established in Sultanpur, which was supplying stents, spectacles and others across the world. An exclusive IT park for Muslim entrepreneurs was coming up at Pahadisharif.

Stating that Patancheru had transformed into a mini India due to influx of workers from different parts of the country to work in industries in the vicinity, the Chief Minister said plans were afoot to make it pollution-free in a phased manner. Apart from setting up common effluent plants to treat industrial waste, the State government was planning to shift polluting industries and promote pollution-free industries including IT companies.

He also announced that under the next phase, the Hyderabad Metro Rail would be extended from Miyapur to Isnapur via Patancheru and up to Kandukuru in Maheshwaram constituency, apart from developing a new line along the Outer Ring Road.

As for efforts to improve healthcare and access to quality treatment, four super specialty hospitals were being constructed on four sides of Hyderabad while the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) was being expanded with 2,000 beds to improve super specialty services for the poor in Hyderabad. Healthcare facilities were also being enhanced in suburban areas by setting up tertiary hospitals apart from around 300 Basthi Dawakhanas in Hyderabad alone, he added.