BRS accuses CM Revanth of seeking credit for work done by KCR regime

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here on Friday, Krishank said the previous BRS government launched Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) where 36 of 48 projects including flyovers, under-passes and link roads were constructed in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 March 2024, 09:02 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader Manne Krishank lashed out at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for claiming credit for the work of the previous BRS government, with zero effort. He said Revanth Reddy laid foundation stone for the elevated corridors passing through the defence lands hastily, to gain vote in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to media persons at Telangana Bhavan here on Friday, Krishank said the previous BRS government launched Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) where 36 of 48 projects including flyovers, under-passes and link roads were constructed in Hyderabad. It has also proposed two double decker skyways on Jubilee Bus Stand-Shamirpet and Paradise junction-Medchal routes, which required defence lands under the Cantonment Board.

Also Read Revanth Reddy to address public meeting at Manugur on March 11

After repeated requests from the State government, the Defence Ministry sent the proposals to the Secunderabad Cantonment Board following which in-principle approval was given last year. “In August 2023, a special board meeting was also convened at Secunderabad Cantonment Board for which Revanth Reddy who was then Malkajgiri MP was also invited as a special invitee. However, he was absent in the crucial meeting,” he said, releasing minutes of the said meeting.

Krishank said Revanth Reddy who made zero contribution to get defence lands, was criticising the previous BRS regime for political gains. “The Chief Minister laid foundation stone hastily for the elevated corridors which indicated that he lacks basic knowledge about the project. The double decker skyways would have also provided Metro Rail facility,” he added.