Revanth Reddy to address public meeting at Manugur on March 11

Revanth Reddy would conduct a review meeting with the district officials at Bhadradri Temple’s Mithila Stadium at Bhadrachalam where in the presence of 3000 people he would launch the Indiramma Housing Scheme.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 March 2024, 07:21 PM

Kothagudem: There has been a change in Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s schedule during his visit to the district on March 11.

As per the earlier schedule the CM was supposed to address a public meeting at Bhadrachalam. According to a revised schedule he would address a public meeting at Manugur.

District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala along with ITDA PO Prateek Jain and SP B Rohith Raju on Friday held a teleconference with officials to review arrangements for the CM’s visit.

The CM would be accompanied by Dy. Chief Minister Mallu Batti Vikramarka, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and other Cabinet colleagues, the Collector said.

She directed the SP to monitor security arrangements at the helipad, where emergency arrangements for ambulances, doctors, fire engines and others have to be made. The ITDA PO was asked to look after the arrangement of electrical generators and air conditioning at the Kalyana Mandapam besides vehicle parking.

The RDO was directed to make arrangements for sitting, drinking water and vegetarian meals for the people attending the launch of Indiramma Housing Scheme.

Irrigation officials were told to prepare a report on the works related to Seethamma Sagar project while Bhadradri Temple EO was told to prepare a powerpoint presentation on the development works of the temple.