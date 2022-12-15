BRS activists protest in front of JP Nadda’s convoy in Karimnagar

BRS activists tried to block the convoy of BJP national president JP Nadda and stage a protest in Karimnagar town on Thursday.
Karimnagar: Bharat Rashtra Samithi activists tried to block the convoy of BJP national president JP Nadda and stage a protest in Karimnagar town on Thursday.
Holding placards and shouting slogans against the BJP-led union government’s discrimination against Telangana by denying funds to the State, they tried to block the convoy as it passed through the town as Nadda headed to participate in a meeting marking the conclusion of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangram Yatra at SRR College grounds.
The BJP national president, who reached Karimnagar by helicopter, landed at the Karimnagar Regional Sports School and reached the meeting venue by road. As his convoy reached Telangana Chowk, BRS activists rushed on to the road and tried to block it shouting slogans saying “Go back Nadda”. However, they were prevented from blocking the convoy by police personnel, who took them into custody and shifted them from the spot.