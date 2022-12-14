JP Nadda to address public meeting in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:32 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: BJP national president JP Nadda will be participating in a public meeting at Karimnagar to mark the conclusion of the fifth phase of the party’s State chief Bandi Sanjay’s ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ on Thursday.

According to BJP state leaders, the original scheduled date for culmination of the padayatra was December 16, but it was advanced by a day as Nadda gave time for the meeting on Thursday. The party is planning to mobilise a huge crowd for the public meeting. Bandi Sanjay held a series of meetings with party district presidents of Adilabad, Nirmal, Karimnagar and Nizamabad during his padayatra and asked them to mobilise a large number of people from their respective districts.

Sanjay began the fifth phase of his march on November 28 in Nirmal district.