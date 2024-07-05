Friday, Jul 5, 2024
BRS and BRSV leaders arrested ahead of protests planned in Hyderabad

Supporting the demand of aspirants, the BRS and BRSV leaders were demanding the government postpone Group-11 to December.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 5 July 2024, 10:20 AM
Siddipet: Several BRS and BRSV leaders were taken into custody as they were heading to participate in a protest demanding the government to select the Group-1 aspirants in a 1:100 ratio.Brs

Supporting the demand of aspirants, the BRS and BRSV leaders were demanding the government postpone Group-11 to December. Several leaders of BRS were kept in Rajagopalpet, Siddipet rural, and two-town police stations.

The arrested leaders accused the government of suppressing their voices. However, such arrests will not prevent them from fighting for the cause.

