GWMC serves notice to BRS Hanamkonda office building

The municipal authorities warned that if the party failed to respond to the notice action would be initiated under the provisions of the Telangana Municipalities Act 2019.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 09:30 PM

Warangal: A day after Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy ordered the Nalgonda Municipal Commissioner to issue a notice and immediately demolish the office of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) constructed in the town, alleging that it was constructed illegally, the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation(GWMC) authorities on Tuesday issued notice to BRS office building situated in Balasamudram area of Hanamkonda asking the party to submit the building permission copies within three days.

The municipal authorities warned that if the party failed to respond to the notice action would be initiated under the provisions of the Telangana Municipalities Act 2019. The corporation claimed that it wants to verify the documents related to land allotment.

The notice stated that the action was initiated based on a complaint lodged by Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy with the Hanamkonda collector. The MLA urged the collector to cancel the allotment of land made to the BRS party office building and allot alternative land for the party office building.

BRS Hanamkonda president and former MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar received the notice. BRS corporator Endla Nageshwar Rao, while criticising the move of the Congress government, alleged that the government action was politically motivated. Congress party office building at Hanamkonda was constructed without permission. Still the BRS government never issued notice to the Congress party, he reminded.

“Congress wants us to vacate the party office as Congress MLA Rajender Reddy’s camp office is beside our party office. This is a very absurd reason to ask us to vacate the office. BRS will deal with the issue legally. In the past too we were served the notice and we have given all the documents related to the building,”he said.