BRS asks permission for Powerpoint presentation in Assembly

The request follows reports indicating that the State government plans to deliver a presentation on crucial issues including economic, irrigation, and power among others in the Assembly session, scheduled to resume on Wednesday.

Published Date - 02:18 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi on Tuesday requested the Assembly Speaker to permit the party to make a Powerpoint presentation in the Legislative Assembly.

In the letter submitted to the Speaker, former Minister T Harish Rao emphasised the importance of providing the BRS, which is the main opposition party, with an equal opportunity to communicate its perspective to the people through the House.

He expressed the preparedness of the BRS to make a presentation, along with the State government.