BRS asks SEC for adequate security during Lok Sabha polls

Leaders of the ruling party could indulge in more such incidents intimidating the opposition, said BRS leaders

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 10:45 PM

Hyderabad: BRS leaders on Wednesday sought strict vigil with adequate deployments in the problematic areas identified in the State during the ensuing parliamentary elections.

Former MLC Madireddy Srinivas Reddy and party official spokesman Kethireddy Vasudev Reddy represented the BRS at a meeting organised with leaders of recognized political parties by the State Election Commission officials as part of the preparatory exercise at BRK Bhavan. The duo wanted the Election Commission to ensure that adequate security was provided to the leaders of the opposition parties in view of the increasing physical attacks by the men of the ruling party.

They said leaders of the ruling party could indulge in more such incidents intimidating the opposition. They also insisted that special arrangements should be made for the physically challenged voters. Members from the same family must be able to exercise their franchise in the same polling booth. Special attention should be paid to polling stations located at a distance of more than two kilometres from the villages concerned.

Duplication of voters registered with the same epic number in two or more States must be addressed. The election process must be transparent and adequate facilities should be provided to the electors at the polling stations in view of summer, they said.