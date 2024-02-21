Stop new projects in Karnataka to save Palamuru: BRS

BRS leader and former minister S Niranjan Reddy said the balancing reservoir planned by Karnataka near Chikka Manchili in Raichur district could turn out to be the bane of Palamuru

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 08:47 PM

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has voiced its concern over the reported move of the Karnataka government for taking up new projects in Raichur district which could deprive the Palamuru region in Telangana of its due share of water from the Krishna basin.

Addressing a news conference on Wednesday at Telangana Bhavan, BRS leader and former minister S Niranjan Reddy said the balancing reservoir planned by Karnataka near Chikka Manchili in Raichur district could turn out to be the bane of Palamuru. The Congress government should take initiative in stopping the project by talking to the Karnataka Chief Minister.

Also Read Telangana workers return home from Dubai prison after 18 years

People in Achampet and Kalwakurthy would be paying a high price if the project proposed by Karnataka government became a reality. The Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers are the life line of the Palamuru districts. It is high time for the government to speed up the works on the scheme in which pendency of works was very less.

Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had taken up the Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) to quench the thirst of people of Palamuru by drawing water from the Srisailam project. The pendency of works on the PRLIS was less than ten per cent.

Once the project was completed, it could help store nearly 50 tmc of water. The government should complete the pending works on the project. The government should ensure the completion of the canal works from Uddandapur and Karivena. Former MLA Bajireddy Govardhan, former corporation chairman Allipuram Venkateshwar Reddy and others participated in the media conference.