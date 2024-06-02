BRS celebrates Telangana State Formation Day in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 June 2024, 07:53 PM

BRS working president KT Rama Rao hoisted the national flag followed by the party flag, in the presence of party senior leaders at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: The decennial celebrations of Telangana State Formation Day were held in a grand manner by the BRS as part of its three-day decennial celebrations at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan on Sunday. The party working president KT Rama Rao hoisted the national flag followed by the party flag, in the presence of party senior leaders.

P Padmavathi, wife of police constable late P Kistaiah who laid down his life for the cause of Telangana, and their children Dr Priyanka and Rahul, inaugurated a photo exhibition organised at Telangana Bhavan, in the presence of KT Rama Rao and other senior leaders. They went around and reminisced their participation in Telangana statehood movement as well as milestones of the struggle.

Speaking to mediapersons on the occasion, Rama Rao extended greetings to people of Telangana on the occasion of the State Formation Day on behalf of the BRS and its 60 lakh members. He paid tributes to the martyrs who made numerous sacrifices, to realise Telangana statehood. He recalled how BRS (then TRS) and its president K Chandrashekhar Rao brought a revolution in the Telangana statehood movement and turned the course of history, to realise the aspirations of people of Telangana.

“The sacrifices made for the State bore fruit, and in a decade, Telangana State achieved remarkable progress where the slogan – Telangana practices, the nation follows, became a norm for the country,” he said. He thanked everyone who stood with Chandrashekhar Rao for the past 24 years since the foundation for Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi).

The BRS is organising three-day decennial celebrations of the Telangana State formation on June 2, 2014. Accordingly, the party organised a candlelight rally from Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial at Gun Park to Amara Jyothi memorial near Tank Bund on Saturday. The party will hold State-wide celebrations on Monday, with the party leaders distributing food and fruits to the needy as well as paying tributes to the Telangana martyrs.