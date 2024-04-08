BRS complains to EC against Rahul Gandhi seeking action for his derogatory, unsubstantiated remarks against KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 11:38 PM

Hyderabad: The BRS lodged a complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the wake of Parliamentary Elections to be held in Telangana on May 13.

The party sought immediate action against him for abusing, passing derogatory remarks and making unsubstantiated and unverified allegations against BRS, especially the party president K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The BRS also lodged another complaint against Minister Konda Surekha for making derogatory comments against BRS working president KT Rama Rao stating that he is involved in the phone tapping case and that he will be sent to jail, which is unverified and unsubstantiated.

The party sought immediate ban on Rahul Gandhi from campaigning for the upcoming parliamentary elections, besides initiating action against him and the Congress party for violation of MCC in this regard.

In the complaint, BRS leaders Karne Prabhakar and Dasoju Sravan stated that during his speech at a public meeting in Tukkuguda on Hyderabad outskirts on April 6, Rahul Gandhi passed derogatory comments on Chandrashekar Rao stating that he is involved in phone tapping case and that he has misused the State’s police and intelligence authorities, when he was the Chief Minister of Telangana.

They dubbed the allegation as an illegal and malafide on the part of Rahul Gandhi. “The intention of Rahul Gandhi is wide and clear that he wants to deceive the public at large to believe that Chandrashekhar Rao is involved in a crime, during the election campaign and use it against the latter and BRS Party, to damage their reputation and exploit the situation to garner more votes from the public,” the BRS stated.

The party also urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure that the ruling Congress does not misuse its powers to violate the election laws and MCC, with the sole intention to garner more votes.