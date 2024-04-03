| Eci Inks Mou With Various Ministries To Improve Voter Turnout During Ls Polls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 April 2024, 08:15 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ministries of Railways, Postal, and Petroleum to improve voter awareness in the State and help enhance voter turnout on poll day.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the MoUs aims to bolster the democratic process by promoting voter education programmes and initiatives, leveraging the extensive infrastructure of these ministries to enhance inclusivity, information dissemination, and participation in the electoral process.

Speaking on the occasion, State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj emphasized the exploration of avenues for expanding awareness activities, including discussions on pro-bono hoarding space provision as directed by ECI.

Whereas, Joint CEO Sarfaraz Ahmad emphasized the significance of collaboration and the execution of the MoU between the ECI and the Ministries of Railways, Postal, and Petroleum.

Chief Post Master General of Telangana PVS Reddy highlighted ongoing voter awareness endeavors within the Postal Department, including digital outreach, special stamp creation, and employee sensitization.

South Central Railway Deputy Chief Commercial Manager P Bhasker Reddy outlined railway department initiatives, focusing on digital displays and railway announcements.