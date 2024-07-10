BRS condemns police high-handedness against journalists in Telangana

BRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed outrage over the incident, stating that freedom of the press is essential in a democracy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 08:22 PM

BRS working president KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Wednesday condemned the police high-handedness against journalists who were covering the student protests at Osmania University. The party demanded the immediate release of a vernacular television channel journalist and cameraman who were detained by the police from Osmania University.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed outrage over the incident, stating that freedom of the press is essential in a democracy. He said the illegal detention of journalists and the police treatment of them by grabbing their collar, is highly deplorable. Rama Rao also reminded the mistreatment of a pregnant woman journalist at the Yellamma temple in Balkampet a couple of days ago, questioning the protection for journalists under the current administration.

Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao echoed these sentiments, condemning the police’s behaviour. He questioned what was wrong with the journalists covering the news at Osmania University as part of their duty. “Arresting journalists and forcibly taking them to the police station is a violation of the right and freedom of the media. We demand the immediate release of the detained journalists,” he asserted. He called on the government to change its approach towards the media and ensure the protection of journalists’ rights.

Several former Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and other BRS leaders also raised their voice against the police for their misbehaviour with the media personnel.