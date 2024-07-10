Watch: Hyderabad Police detain vernacular TV journalist for ‘covering’ protest on OU Campus

The journalist was reportedly on a mock live when the police picked up at the university main library despite repeatedly informing the officers that he was a journalist.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 04:36 PM

Hyderabad: In an extremely highhanded manner, the police detained a vernacular TV journalist who was covering a protest on the Osmania University (OU) campus.

Sricharan Sharma, as part of his assignment, was covering the protest of the teacher job aspirants who have been demanding the postponement of the DSC, a recruitment exam for teacher vacancies, by two months on the university campus on Wednesday.

The journalist was reportedly on a mock live when the police picked up at the university main library despite repeatedly informing the officers that he was a journalist. In a widely circulated video, the police personnel forced Sharma into their vehicle by his shirt.

According to reports, a senior police officer demanded the camera persons to delete the video of police detaining the journalist.

Another video also surfaced on the social media platforms in which several city police personnel were throwing hard punches at a protesting BRSV leader at the Arts College on the OU campus.

Meanwhile, Telangana Working Journalist Federation state president, M. Somaiah and general secretary, Basava Punnaiah, condemned the police manhandling the journalist on the campus.

In a statement, they took objection to the police forcefully taking away the journalist who was discharging his duties, in a vehicle and detaining him. The Federation demanded the immediate release of the detained media persons and action against the police personnel involved in the incident.