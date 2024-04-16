BRS criticises delay in paddy procurement

He expressed anger, asking how much longer farmers would have to wait to sell their crops at the procurement centres.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 April 2024, 11:35 PM

Hyderabad: BRS leader and former Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah raised concerns over the delay in paddy purchases, questioning the State government’s inefficiency in ensuring smooth procurement witin stipulated time.

“It has been 20 days since the government established paddy procurement centers and only 2.7 lakh tonnes of paddy has been bought. If it progresses at this pace, how many more days will it take to buy 34 lakh tonnes?” Lakshmaiah questioned, while addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday.

Pointing out the inconvenience faced by farmers who are forced to wait near the centres, the BRS leader criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for mismanagement of power.

He accused the ruling party of undermining the opposition and diverting attention from pressing issues by focusing on irrelevant matters like phone tapping case and giving leaks to select media houses to malign the reputation of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the previous BRS government.