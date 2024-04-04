BRS demands 50 lakh compensation to chemical factory blast victims

Sangareddy: Former Minister T Harish Rao has demanded that the State government file criminal cases against SB Organics Limited for operating an expired reactor and payment of Rs 50 lakh ex gratia for the kin of the deceased in the reactor blast which claimed 6 lives so far, a government job for a family member and Rs 25 lakh for the injured persons.

The Former Minister visited MNR Medical College Hospital on Thursday where 12 of the 30 injured were undergoing treatment. Later, he visited the SB Organics Limited where he interacted with the family members of the deceased and injured.

Speaking to news reports, he said the employees claimed that the management had operated an expired reactor which led to the accident.

Accusing the government and company management of not taking care of the deceased and injured family members, Rao urged the government to provide free treatment in corporate hospitals to all the injured besides arranging ambulances to the dead bodies to help the kin to take the bodies to their native places.

He said the police lathi-charged the victim’s family members to disperse them instead of supporting them. He said the Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) will present Rs 50,000 each to deceased’s family besides extending all the support to ensure the bodies shifted safely.

He spoke to the Collector Valluru Kranthi over phone and sought the support of the district administration to the victim’s family members. Rao has criticised the district administration, pollice, and management of SB Organics for acting negligently in providing relief.