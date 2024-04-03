KCR condoles demise of workers in industrial explosion at Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 April 2024, 09:03 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed shock over the demise of workers in a fire mishap caused by the reactor explosion in SB Organics industry near Chandapur in Sangareddy on Wednesday.

He expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased workers. He urged the State government to initiate immediate measures to provide best medical care to the injured.

Former Minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao also extended his heartfelt condolences over demise of workers in the fire mishap.

He urged the State government to rescue the workers who are stranded inside the factory and provide best possible treatment to the injured.