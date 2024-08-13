BRS demands immediate payment of salaries to staff of social welfare schools

He said the three-and-a-half-month delay in payments is part of a larger conspiracy to push Dalits and other oppressed groups back to the stone age.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 10:46 PM

File photo of RS Praveen Kumar.

Hyderabad: BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar on Tuesday raised concern over the non-payment of salaries to teaching staff of the Centres of Excellence at Social welfare residential schools, a key institution for marginalised communities in the State. He said the three-and-a-half-month delay in payments is part of a larger conspiracy to push Dalits and other oppressed groups back to the stone age.

In a statement, Praveen Kumar warned that if the issue is not addressed immediately, there could be a renewed Telangana movement to protect these schools and the future of their students. He charged the Congress government with deliberate neglect of these institutions, questioning whether such actions could occur without the knowledge of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

The former IPS officer who served as the Secretary of Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions, said social welfare schools, which thrived under the K Chandrashekhar Rao government, are now deteriorating, with many faculty members in similar institutions unpaid for months. He called on civic associations and Dalit Bahujan student unions to step up and safeguard these educational institutions. He also urged the Finance department to prioritise faculty salaries over government luxuries and demanded immediate improvements in student living conditions, including increased mess charges and better infrastructure.