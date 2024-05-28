| Brs Gears Up For Three Day Celebrations To Commemorate 10 Years Of Telangana State Formation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 May 2024, 06:06 PM

File photo of BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is gearing up for three-day grand celebration to commemorate the 10th Telangana state Formation Day.

The party leaders approached the GHMC officials seeking permission for the proposed rally and celebrations at the Amara Jyothi memorial on June 1.

The celebrations will kick off on June 1 at 5 PM with a candlelight rally from the telangana Martyrs’ Memorial in Gun Park to the Amara Jyothi memorial at Tank Bund.

This event is being organised to pay homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the cause of Telangana. BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao along with numerous Telangana activists and citizens, will participate in the event. On June 2, the State Formation Day celebrations will be held at Telangana Bhavan, the party’s headquarters.

BRS president Chandrashekhar Rao will hoist the national flag at 9.30 am and later the party flag, on the occasion. Later, he will address the party cadre, reflecting on the journey of Telangana agitation and the role of the BRS in realising the dream of a separate State. Grand celebrations will be organised in all district headquarters by the party district presidents on June 3.

The activities will include hoisting of the party flag, followed by various service activities such as distribution of fruits and food to the needy. In a statement, BRS working president KT Rama Rao urged the party cadre to ensure the success of these celebrations.

Emphasizing the significance of this milestone, he highlighted the role of the BRS and its president K Chandrashekhar Rao in achieving statehood for Telangana through relentless struggle and sacrifices, including Chandrashekhar Rao’s indefinite hunger strike. He called on every Telangana citizen to actively participate in these decennial celebrations.