BRS Govt ensured good governance to people: Puvvada

Because of the generous allocation of funds by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and KT Rama Rao Khammam has witnessed amazing development on all fronts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar speaking at an Athmeeya Sammelanam in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: The BRS government has ensured good government and development of the State, noted Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. Because of the generous allocation of funds by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao Khammam has witnessed amazing development on all fronts, he said.

Ajay Kumar participated in an Athmeeya Sammelanam at Jammi Banda here on Monday. Though there was time for elections, participating in small meetings gave an opportunity to interact with the locals personally, he said.

The minister said Khammam people wanted development. In 75 years of Congress and TDP rule Khammam did not get a ministerial position. BRS gave that chance along with thousands of crores of development funds and no it was the public’s responsibility to retain it for Khammam development.

He said he was staying in the camp office for the convenience of the people and to solve their problems by interacting with them. Khammam was known for clean politics, the minister said, adding that he kept family members away from politics.

Ajay Kumar noted that he has been in Khammam since his childhood moving around the city cycling and knows the hardships, difficulties and problems of the locals. The minister on the first day of winning as MLA he decided to do his part to address the problems.

Firstly, Khammam people were provided with basic facilities. Later focus was laid on development. All the issues were being corrected in a phased manner in the city beyond parties and politics.

Ajay Kumar distributed financial assistance to Munneru flood affected families on the second day on Monday at Naya Bazar Government School. He distributed free assistive tools to children with special needs provided by the Education Department’s Samagra Shiksha and ALIMCO.

He handed over two inflatable boats worth Rs.8 lakh to the Fisheries Department. Seed Development Corporation Chairman K Koteswara Rao, District Collector VP Gautham, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, BRS leaders Gundala Krishna and P Nagaraju were present.

