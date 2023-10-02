BRS govt wants every homeless poor to live with self-respect: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Khammam: The Telangana government wants every homeless poor to live with self-respect and constructing double bedroom houses across the State, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The minister said he was very happy to distribute double bedroom houses to the poor and join them in a house warming ceremony. Unlike the previous governments, which handed over some money and materials for house construction; the BRS government is building double bedroom houses and the beneficiaries need not spend a single rupee, he noted.

Ajay Kumar inaugurated a complex of 168 double bedroom houses built at a cost of Rs.9.89 crore at Allipuram, a 33/11 KV electricity substation constructed with Rs 1.50 crore and a Vaikunta Dhamam constructed with Rs.2 crore. He also laid the foundation stone for road works.

Addressing a gathering the minister said the selection of double bedroom beneficiaries was done in a transparent manner. The government has fulfilled poor people’s dream of building a house through the Gruha Lakshmi scheme and 4,000 families benefitted in Khammam constituency with the scheme.

Speaking at an Athmeeya Sammelanam earlier, Ajay Kumar appealed to the public to compare the difference between 2014 and 2023 in terms of development in Khammam. There were 25,534 drinking water taps earlier and now there are 75,318 tap connections. The city had only 217 km of pipeline in the past and a 615 km long pipeline was laid to supply water.

The number of overhead tanks has increased to 27 now while there were only seven in the past. Similarly, Khammam city once had only 14 sanitation vehicles for garbage collection whereas there were 143 vehicles available for the purpose, Ajay Kumar explained.

Previously there were only three public toilets in the city, but now 41 public toilets have been constructed at all major intersections. There was one graveyard in the past and there were four well equipped Vaikunta Dhanams in the city, he said.

For the ongoing development to continue the public have to think wisely and elect the BRS government again. Asserting that he was the son of the soil, born and brought up in Khammam Ajay Kumar urged the voters to support him in the upcoming Assembly elections.