IT Minister KTR to visit Khammam to launch development works

In Khammam, the IT Minister will inaugurate NTR Municipal Park at Lakaram Tank Bund and lay the foundation stone for Lakaram underground drainage and storm water drain along with underground drainage and sewerage treatment plant.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:55 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Khammam: IT, MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao is scheduled to tour erstwhile Khammam district on Saturday covering Khammam, Wyra, Bhadrachalam and Sathupalli Assembly constituencies.

He along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy will launch development works worth Rs 1390 crore in Khammam. Speaking to the media here on Friday, Ajay Kumar informed that Rama Rao will lay the foundation stone for an integrated palm oil complex to be built by Godrej Agrovet at Gubbagurthy in Konijerla mandal.

Similarly, Rama Rao will inaugurate underground drain, storm water drains and 10 Municipal Parks developed with Rs 106 crore as part of Gollapadu channel modernisation. He will also inaugurate the football turf court at SBIT.

He will lay the foundation for CC retaining wall along Munneru stream to be built with Rs 690 crore while Prashanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone for cable-stayed bridge to be built with Rs 180 crore across Munneru as part of Munneru River Front Project, Ajay Kumar informed.

Rama Rao will inaugurate vegetable and meat market at VDOs Colony and lay the foundation stone for development works to be taken up with Rs 100 crore Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation ltd (TUFIDC) funds and Rs 20 LRS grants.

The IT Minister will address a ‘Pragathi Nivedana Sabha’ at Khammam Municipal Corporation and will release a coffee table book on Khammam development, Ajay Kumar informed.

Later in the day Rama Rao will lay the foundation stone for Godavari karakatta to be constructed at a cost of Rs 38 crore at Bhadrachalam and will address the media. He will launch development works worth Rs 138 crore in Sathupalli and address a public meeting.

Meanwhile, district Collector VP Gautham and Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier held a meeting with district officials and reviewed arrangements for Rama Rao’s visit to Khammam. They told officials to perform the duties assigned to them effectively for the success of the minister’s tour.