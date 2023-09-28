Congress making impractical promises: Puvvada

Why the Congress party which was making tall promises to people in Telangana was not implementing the same in States where Congress was in power, said Puvvada

Khammam: In view of the upcoming Assembly elections, the Congress party is promising impractical schemes to deceive voters, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said.

The minister sought to know why the Congress party which was making tall promises to people in Telangana was not implementing the same in States where Congress was in power. He appealed to the public to support BRS in the next election and ensure a hat-trick victory for the party.

Ajay Kumar addressed an Athmeeya Sammelanam organised by Rice Millers Association at Mustafa Nagar in the city on Thursday. He distributed Gruha Lakshmi sanction orders to beneficiaries of different municipal divisions, inaugurated CC roads and high mast lights.

Speaking on the occasion the minister asserted that Khammam was his home and that he entered into politics with the feeling that all the people in Khammam were his family members and wanted to do something good for the people.

In the last few years, thousands of crores of rupees have been spent on Khammam development and to provide basic facilities needed by the people, the minister said adding that he worked tirelessly for Khammam development.

Ajay Kumar urged the public to recognise the development that has taken place in the city with the support from the BRS government. People should be careful about leaders who try to trick them, he warned.

The BRS government was sincere for the welfare of people. Once every household had electric inverters, but now the Telangana government has been providing 24 hours electricity to farmers and domestic users. The main agenda of BRS was the welfare of the people beyond political affiliations.