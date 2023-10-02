‘BRS inspired by Gandhi’s ideals, BJP following Godse’s legacy’

07:13 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Addressing the media at BRS Legislative Party office, BRS MLC Rajeshwar Reddy launched a broadside against Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of lying to the people of the country

Hyderabad: BRS MLC and Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said while the BRS party is inspired by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, the BJP is following the legacy of Nathuram Godse, Gandhi’s assassin. He also criticised the Congress party, referring to some of its members as “fake Gandhis.”

Addressing the media at BRS Legislative Party office here on Monday, Rajeshwar Reddy launched a broadside against Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of lying to the people of the country. Referring to Modi’s remarks that not a single drop of water was supplied through irriagation projects in Telangana, he questioned the latter how such a statement could be true when the State has harvested an abundant crop.

He slammed the BJP leaders for providing Narendra Modi with a “wrong script” on farmers’ suicides in Telangana and advised them to correct it. He reminded that union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had acknowledged in the Parliament earlier that there was a steep decline in the farmers’ suicides in Telangana since the State formation.

Dubbing the BJP as the “Business Janata Party,” Rajeshwar Reddy critisised the timing of Modi’s announcements ahead of the elections, including the promise to establish a tribal university. He said the Telangana government submitted repeated requests to the Centre for establishment of the tribal university over the last nine years, but in vain. He reminded the process of establishing the tribal university began in July of 2016, but was delayed even after the State government allocated 335 acres at Mulugu district.

Further, the BRS legislator was skeptic about the Congress party’s six promises, citing the “Karnataka model” as a failure, and reminded that the Congress schemes often fall short of implementation. He stated that the Telangana government was aligned with the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and took significant steps to spread his ideology by educating students about the Father of the Nation.

