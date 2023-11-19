| Brs Is Going To Form Government For Third Time In Telangana Ktr

BRS is going to form government for third time in Telangana: KTR

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is going to hit a hat-trick, asserted the party working president, KT Rama Rao.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:07 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

BRS working president KT Rama Rao greets youth during a road show at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Sunday.

Kothagudem: BRS is going to form the government for the third time in Telangana after December 3 and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is going to hit a hat-trick, asserted the party working president, KT Rama Rao.

The road shows conducted as part of the election campaign by the minister at Bhadrachalam, Yellandu, Kothagudem and Aswaraopet in the district on Sunday evoked immense response from the public. Public turned out in large numbers extending support to the BRS candidates.

Addressing a gathering at Bhadrachalam, Rama Rao said that his family has great devotion for Lord Rama and he was given the name Taraka Rama Rao. Bhadradri Temple would be developed on the lines of Yadadri Temple, he assured.

Congress leaders were trying to purchase voters with money and the public should teach them a fitting lesson by voting for the BRS candidate. Erstwhile Khammam has to play a key role in forming the BRS government and the public have to elect the party candidates, he said.

Permanent solution would be found for Godavari floods by constructing a karakatta along the river and work would soon be started. The local MLA P Veeraiah stalled Sitamma Sagar Project by filing cases in the court and also stalled dumping yard works, the minister alleged.

He assured the public to set up cold storages in each mandal in the constituency and set up a junior college in Venkatapuram mandal. A fire station and a degree college would be sanctioned for Cherla mandal.

Through Sowbhagya Lakshmi scheme Rs 3,000 monthly financial assistance to women above 18 years of age. KCR Bima would be extended to farm labourers, Rama Rao announced.

In Kothagudem the minister stated that pattas would be given remaining podu lands, steps would be taken to address the issue of 1/70 Act, to set up an airport in Kothagudem. For the survival of SCCL, the BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao has to be elected as Chief Minister for the third time.

At Yellandu road show Rama Rao said that Congress was known for scams, it failed to address electricity issues, and did not speak about BJP’s failure to set up a steel factory at Bayyaram. Two new mandals, Bodu and Komararam would be created and SCCL workers would be retained in Yellandu, he said following a request from the local MLA B Haripriya.

At Aswaraopet the minister said that steps would be taken to give complete rights to the owners of assigned lands. He promised to upgrade Aswaraopet gram panchayat into a municipality and to create two new mandals Vinayakapuram and Patwarigudem.

Support price to oil palm would be enhanced and free electricity would be supplied to oil palm farmers. A junior college would be set up in the constituency, Rama Rao assured.