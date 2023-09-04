BRS is going to win Kothagudem Assembly seat with thumping majority: Vaddiraju

Congress that ruled for 60 years did not even give podu pattas for two lakh acres of land during their rule. But the BRS government has given podu pattas to 4.5 lakh acres in one day, said Vaddiraju

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

BRS leaders Vaddiraju Ravichandra and V Venkateswara Rao greet the public during a rally in Kothagudem on Monday.

Kothagudem: BRS was going to win Kothagudem Assembly seat with thumping majority, asserted Kothagudem and Yellandu constituencies in-charge, MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra.

He asked the people to elect senior MLA, Vanama Venkateswara Rao, who was always available to the people instead of leaders who live in Hyderabad and move around Delhi. The leader, who did not know where he would get a ticket to the contest, was trying to influence people with bags of money, he said.

Ravichandra along with Venkateswara Rao took out a massive rally with over 500 cars from Julurpad to Paloncha here on Monday to formally launch the BRS election campaign in the constituency.

Addressing a gathering at Paloncha the MP said BJP’s graph in Telangana has fallen sharply and next was Congress’s turn. He said he would coordinate all the BRS leaders and fulfill the task of winning Kothagudem and Yellandu seats.

Hitting at former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Ravichandra said the ex-MP who was in BRS party until recently defeated the party candidates and left the party after earning hundreds of crores. Srinivas Reddy has no moral right to criticise Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he said.

The Congress party that ruled for 60 years did not even give podu pattas for two lakh acres of land during their rule. But the BRS government has given podu pattas to 4.5 lakh acres in one day. The Chief Minister has plans to develop Bhadradri temple on the line of Yadadri, the MP said.

No matter who was the candidate in any constituency the voters would vote for BRS. The Chief Minister declared BC leader Venkateswara as the candidate. The Congress party was planning to field an OC leader to defeat the BC leader.

Any leader contesting against the BCs should be defeated. All the cadres and leaders should set aside differences and work together to defeat the opponents. The cadres must be wary of those who were trying to create discord among the BRS leaders, Vaddiraju cautioned.

Also Read Telangana model is best development model for India, says KTR