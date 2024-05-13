Ex-VP Venkaiah Naidu, Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy cast votes in Hyderabad

Naidu and wife Ushamma among initial voters at Obul Reddy School in Jubilee Hills, Secunderabad.

By IANS Published Date - 13 May 2024, 12:55 PM

Hyderabad: Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Tripura Governor N. Indrasena Reddy, were among prominent leaders who cast their votes here on Monday for Lok Sabha elections in Telangana.

Naidu and his wife Ushamma were among the first voters at a polling station at Obul Reddy School in upscale Jubilee Hills in Secunderabad parliamentary constituency.

The former Vice President later posted on social media that they fulfilled their duty as responsible citizens by exercising their franchise. He appealed to all citizens to vote and urged others to participate actively in the world’s largest electoral process.

Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy also cast his vote in Malakpet, a part of the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Former Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana also exercised his franchise in Hyderabad.

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Director General of Police Ravi Gupta also cast their votes.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao cast his vote at Nandi Nagar in Hyderabad. His wife and son too polled their votes with him.

The BRS leader appealed to the people to exercise the valuable right given by the Constitution of India to elect the government of their choice.

Union minister and Telangana BJP President G. Kishan Reddy, who is seeking re-election from Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, cast his vote at a polling station in Barkatpura.

He said all voters should come out and participate in the festival of democracy.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi, who is seeking re-election from Hyderabad for a fifth straight term, cast his vote at a polling centre in Shastripuram near his residence under Chevella Lok Sabha constituency.

He along with his family members exercised the franchise.

When media persons asked him if this was a special day for him as it was also his birthday, Owaisi said he never celebrated his birthday.

He appealed to people to cast their votes. He said they should vote for the country. “You should vote if you believe in democracy and if you love India and want to see it as a country where there is justice for the poor and oppressed, youth get employment and you feel safe and secure,” he said.

Owaisi’s main opponent and BJP candidate K. Madhavi Latha cast her vote in the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly segment, a part of the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency. She appealed to all voters to participate in the polling process and strengthen democracy.

BJP’s Chevella candidate K. Vishweshwar Reddy cast his vote in Dharmasagar village in Chevella mandal.