Yara Clean Ammonia, Greenko ZeroC partner for renewable ammonia supply

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 May 2024, 02:57 PM

Hyderabad: Yara Clean Ammonia and Greenko ZeroC have signed a term sheet for the supply of renewable ammonia from Phase 1 of AM Green’s ammonia production facility in Kakinada on Monday.

This term sheet and the subsequent offtake agreement cover the long-term supply of up to 50 per cent of renewable ammonia from Phase 1 of AM Green’s ammonia production facility. The plant will produce, and export renewable ammonia derived from round-the-clock carbon-free energy by 2027.

“The AM Green Kakinada project expands our portfolio of ammonia produced with renewable energy and consolidates Yara Clean Ammonia’s position as a reliable supplier of low-emission ammonia to established and emerging markets like fertilizer production, cracking of clean ammonia to hydrogen, shipping fuel, power generation, and other industrial applications,” said Hans Olav Raen, CEO of Yara Clean Ammonia.

Renewable ammonia and other sustainable fuels from AM Green’s platform will be compliant with EU RFNBO and Renewable Energy Directive requirements. For Yara Clean Ammonia, the renewable ammonia supply will contribute to producing low-emission fertilizer and decarbonizing other industries like shipping, power, and other industries, a press release said.